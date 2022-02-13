Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.41.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.