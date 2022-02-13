Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colliers International Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.