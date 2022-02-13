Columbia Asset Management Has $5.66 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.47 and its 200-day moving average is $264.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.