Columbia Asset Management Has $961,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

