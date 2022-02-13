Columbia Asset Management Purchases 685 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

