Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

