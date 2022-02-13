Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.