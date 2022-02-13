Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.