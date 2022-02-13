Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 610.5% in January

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a growth of 610.5% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MGDDY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. 141,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

