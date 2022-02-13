Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in January

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. 249,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,357.67.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

