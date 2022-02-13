Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $414.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $518,333 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 54.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

