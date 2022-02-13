Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.
Conduent stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a PE ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
