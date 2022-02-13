Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.23-0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $16.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,777,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

