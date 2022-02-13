Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.
ED opened at $84.26 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69.
ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.
