ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $494,417.25 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $494,417.25 and $1,434.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00253877 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.