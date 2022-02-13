Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives $31.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 646,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

