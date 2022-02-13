Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,827. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

