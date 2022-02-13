Corra.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,636.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $21,636.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.