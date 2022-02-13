Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$77.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Covivio has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Covivio from €83.00 ($95.40) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

