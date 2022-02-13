Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $433.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC opened at $540.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $346.49 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

