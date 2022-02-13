Credit Suisse AG Acquires 50,517 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $256,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $237,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,328 shares of company stock worth $2,062,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.