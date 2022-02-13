Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

