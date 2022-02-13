Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

