Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 575 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 575 ($7.78) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 523.92 ($7.08).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.67) on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.67). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 435.15. The firm has a market cap of £114.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

