Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.28 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

