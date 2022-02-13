Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 198,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,931. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $880.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.