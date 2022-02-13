Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 198,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,931. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $880.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

