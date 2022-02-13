CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4,868.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

