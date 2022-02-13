Critical Contrast: Carter Bankshares (CARE) vs. The Competition

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Carter Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 27.60% 11.83% 1.18%

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.08 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.71 billion $1.79 billion 11.45

Carter Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1596 7525 6806 373 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Carter Bankshares’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carter Bankshares rivals beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

