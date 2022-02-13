Critical Review: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.24 $45.77 billion $2.79 4.48 CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.74 $27.53 million $2.65 5.34

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99% CBB Bancorp 32.83% N/A N/A

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats CBB Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

