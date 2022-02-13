Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. Croda International has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

