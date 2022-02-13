Crown Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Crown stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth $153,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

