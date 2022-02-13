CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) a C$5.25 Price Target

CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.66.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.26.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

