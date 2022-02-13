Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 53,570 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,345,000. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $510.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.65 and its 200-day moving average is $490.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

