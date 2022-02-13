Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 55,165 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

