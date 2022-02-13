Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Universal Display worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

