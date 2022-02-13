Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.30 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.61 and its 200-day moving average is $305.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

