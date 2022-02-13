Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.99 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 699.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 222,995 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,544,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

