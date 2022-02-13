Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 757,694 shares of company stock worth $114,495,497 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $120.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

