Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 289,326.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7,044.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

