CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

