Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits One Day Volume of $85,806.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $85,806.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.45 or 0.00349173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010130 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 176.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,959 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.