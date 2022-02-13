CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 51,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

