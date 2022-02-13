Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) versus Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Critical Survey

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% Chatham Lodging Trust -6.00% -1.38% -0.75%

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 1.78 $341.44 million $1.03 2.92 Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.74 -$76.02 million ($0.26) -54.15

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

