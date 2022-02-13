Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Down 6%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.20. 1,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 284,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research firms recently commented on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

