D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after acquiring an additional 727,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

