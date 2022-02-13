DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $98.61 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

