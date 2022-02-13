DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.89.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $98.61 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.
In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
