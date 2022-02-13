DAOventures Hits Market Cap of $355,884.46 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. DAOventures has a market cap of $355,884.46 and approximately $304.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004512 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004204 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

