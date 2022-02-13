Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

