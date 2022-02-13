Datamine One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,198.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $238,616.17 and approximately $10,198.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,536 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

