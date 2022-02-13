DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.11. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 31,711 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.20.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
