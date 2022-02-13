DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.11. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 31,711 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.20.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 135.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DAVIDsTEA worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

